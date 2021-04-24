Bayern loses 2-1 at Mainz to waste first chance to seal title

Bayern Munich squandered its first chance to seal the Bundesliga title when it lost 2-1 at Mainz 05 on Saturday and will now have to wait for RB Leipzig's game on Sunday to see whether it has clinched its 31st German league crown.

Jonathan Burkardt stunned the visitors after three minutes, turning at the edge of the box to score as Mainz enjoyed a powerful start, twice hitting the woodwork in the first 18 minutes.

The in-form hosts, unbeaten now in its last seven league games, got a deserved second goal in the 37th when Quaison drilled in a header from a free kick.

The Bavarians took control of the game after the break, but created far too few chances until striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 36th goal of the campaign, after returning from four weeks out with injury, with the final kick of the game.

The Pole is chasing Gerd Mueller's all-time Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1971/72.

Bayern, which has three games left, is on 71 points, 10 clear of Leipzig, which plays VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. The Bavarians will be champions if Leipzig lose.

Mainz, having played an outstanding second half of the season after collecting only seven points in their first 17 games, is now in 12th place and almost certain to stay up.