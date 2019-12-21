Bayern Munich not expecting Sane deal in January

Bayern Munich is unlikely to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in January, according to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The Bundesliga champion was tipped to try to bring Sane to the Allianz Arena in the previous transfer window before a serious knee injury prevented any potential deal.

Bild reported this week that Sane would be keen on moving to Bayern in the January window, even though he is unlikely to be fully fit again until the spring.

Salihamidzic, though, does not think it likely there will be much movement in the market next month.

"It's not good to speak about players from other clubs," he told Sky ahead of Bayern's clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"We will leave all options open for us in the transfer market, but I don't think much will happen."

Speaking this week, interim Bayern boss Hansi Flick said the Sane talk was "not an issue" as he promised to focus on ending 2019 with a positive result.

Bayern went into Saturday's game four points behind Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig and second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.