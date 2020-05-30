Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich players accept salary cut until 'end of season' In April, the Bayern squad took a 20 per cent reduction in salary, but club president Herbert Hainer did not specify how large the cut was this time. AFP BERLIN 30 May, 2020 16:28 IST Bayern sits seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga. - Bongarts AFP BERLIN 30 May, 2020 16:28 IST Bayern Munich players have accepted a salary cut which will last until the “end of the season” to help the Bundesliga champion through the coronavirus crisis, club president Herbert Hainer said on Saturday.In April, the Bayern squad took a 20 per cent reduction in salary, but Hainer did not specify how large the cut was this time.“It is very satisfying to see that our team understands the situation and will again give up part of their salary until the end of the season,” Hainer told German daily Bild.Bayern sits seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with six games remaining as it looks set to win a record-extending eighth straight title.READ| Local police ‘ready’ to host any Liverpool match The German top-flight season is scheduled to end on June 27, although Bayern could potentially also be in the German Cup final on July 4.Hansi Flick's side is also still in the Champions League, after a 3-0 victory at Chelsea in its last 16 first leg before the coronavirus lockdown, but UEFA is yet to announce how it plans to end that competition. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos