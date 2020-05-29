Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Haaland to miss Paderborn match, Dahoud out for rest of Bundesliga season Both Erling Haaland and Mahmoud Dahoud were injured in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Joe Wright 29 May, 2020 18:20 IST Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - Federico Gambarini/Pool via Getty Images Joe Wright 29 May, 2020 18:20 IST Erling Haaland will miss Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga trip to Paderborn on Sunday and Mahmoud Dahoud will be sidelined for the rest of the season.Haaland and Dahoud were injured in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.Young Norway striker Haaland limped off with a knee issue after 72 minutes, while midfielder Dahoud was replaced with five minutes of normal time left after complaining of a knock.Speaking on Friday, head coach Lucien Favre said: "Unfortunately, Mo Dahoud will miss the rest of the season. Erling Haaland will also be unavailable against Paderborn.READ | Brazilian judge suspends Neymar's fine payment to tax authorities "We found out the day after the Bayern game [about Dahoud]. He felt something and has a little problem. It's not bad, but he can't continue."Dortmund's defeat to Bayern at Signal Iduna Park means it is seven points behind the leader with just six games remaining.It will hope to return to winning ways against Paderborn, which is bottom of the table on 19 points after winning just four league games all season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos