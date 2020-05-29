Haaland to miss Paderborn match, Dahoud out for rest of Bundesliga season

Erling Haaland will miss Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga trip to Paderborn on Sunday and Mahmoud Dahoud will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Haaland and Dahoud were injured in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Young Norway striker Haaland limped off with a knee issue after 72 minutes, while midfielder Dahoud was replaced with five minutes of normal time left after complaining of a knock.

Speaking on Friday, head coach Lucien Favre said: "Unfortunately, Mo Dahoud will miss the rest of the season. Erling Haaland will also be unavailable against Paderborn.

"We found out the day after the Bayern game [about Dahoud]. He felt something and has a little problem. It's not bad, but he can't continue."

Dortmund's defeat to Bayern at Signal Iduna Park means it is seven points behind the leader with just six games remaining.

It will hope to return to winning ways against Paderborn, which is bottom of the table on 19 points after winning just four league games all season.