Dortmund signs Germany defender Sule from Bayern on free transfer

Borussia Dortmund confirmed Monday the signing of Germany defender Niklas Sule on a free transfer from rival and Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich for the next season on Monday.

"We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Sule and retain him for four years," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

Bayern had already confirmed last month that Sule would leave at the end of the season when his contract expires having turned down an extension.

Dortmund, which trails Bayern by nine points in the Bundesliga table, has pulled off a coupe by signing the towering 26-year-old centre back.

Sule has made 159 appearances for Bayern since it signed him from Hoffenheim in 2017 for 20 million euros ($22.5 million).

He is set to be a key player for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.