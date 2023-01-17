Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund signs Haaland compatriot Ryerson from Union Berlin

Ryerson, the Norway full back, made 21 appearances for Union Berlin this season in all competitions and can play as both left and right back.

Reuters
17 January, 2023 23:19 IST
The 25-year-old fullback had been at Union Berlin since 2018 and is expected to replace Thomas Meunier, who is sidelined with an injury.

The 25-year-old fullback had been at Union Berlin since 2018 and is expected to replace Thomas Meunier, who is sidelined with an injury.

Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway fullback and compatriot Erling Halaand, Julian Ryerson to replace injured Thomas Meunier in defence, the German club said on Tuesday.

Ryerson, who made 21 appearances for Union Berlin this season in all competitions and can play as both left and right back, signed a contract to June 2026.

Belgium international Meunier suffered a muscle injury last week that will sideline him for several weeks.

“We have great sporting challenges in front of us and for that we need defensive stability,” said Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl.

“Julian Ryerson is an intelligent and in a positive sense, aggressively defending player. On top of that he can be deployed both on the left and the right side in either a four-man or three-man defence.”

The 25-year-old had been at Union since 2018.

Dortmund, in sixth place and nine points behind leader Bayern Munich, restarts its Bundesliga season on Sunday with a game against Augsburg. It also faces Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 next month.

