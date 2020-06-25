Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG The 28-year-old right back will link up with Belgian national team-mates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard under Swiss head coach Lucien Favre. AP Dortmund 25 June, 2020 21:48 IST Thomas Meunier leaves PSG on a free transfer. - Getty Images AP Dortmund 25 June, 2020 21:48 IST Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club."Borussia Dortmund play exactly the type of football I want to play - exciting, authentic and natural,” Meunier said in a statement.Meunier added that he was “influenced” by the atmosphere at Dortmund’s stadium when the team played PSG in the Champions League in February.Meunier won the French league three times with PSG. His contract at PSG expires next week. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos