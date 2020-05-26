Der Klassiker LIVE: Borrusia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern Munich can take a significant step towards another Bundesliga title if it can inflict more Klassiker misery on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

That said, Lucien Favre's side has won the past two meetings at Signal Iduna Park and will feel confident of pulling off a victory that would mark a best run at home against the champion for more than 50 years.

Robert Lewandowski is in ruthless form, but Freiburg's Nils Petersen has endured a miserable recent run and will hope to get back among the goals against Eintracht Frankfurt, his favourite opponent.

But how the two teams shape up in the head-to-head count? Let's have a look.

Total Meetings (In Bundesliga)- 103

Wins for Bayern- 48

Wins for Dortmund- 26

Draws-29

Not just in wins, but Bayern leads the way in terms of goals scored too.

Wins for Bayern- 204

Wins for Dortmund- 122

Last meeting:

Bayern beat Dortmund 4-0 on home turf at the Allianz Arena in November, 2019.

Haaland v Lewandowski: The strikers' prolific 2019-20 seasons going into Der Klassiker

A key contest in the Bundesliga title race takes place later on Tuesday when Borussia Dortmund host champions and leaders Bayern Munich.

Bayern are four points clear at the top of the table with seven matches left to play, making this a must-win encounter for Dortmund. Read the full story here

