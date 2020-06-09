Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Hoffenheim fires coach Schreuder with 18 days left of season Hoffenheim is seventh in the Bundesliga, two points off a Europa League spot, with four games remaining. PTI Sinsheim 09 June, 2020 16:49 IST Alfred Schreuder has parted ways with Hoffenheim - Getty Images PTI Sinsheim 09 June, 2020 16:49 IST German club Hoffenheim fired coach Alfred Schreuder on Tuesday with only 18 days remaining of the season.Hoffenheim executive director Frank Briel said the decision was taken with a view to the current sporting situation,” and the club said there were disagreements over future development plans.Hoffenheim is seventh in the Bundesliga, two points off a Europa League spot, with four games remaining. Under Schreuder, the team earned eight points from five games against mostly relegation-threatened opponents since the Bundesliga restarted on May 16 in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.READ | Bayern Munich shows support for Black Lives Matter protests Schreuder rejoined Hoffenheim as coach last year after having previously been assistant coach at the club and at Ajax. The Dutchman had a contract running until the end of the 2021-22 season.Hoffenheim said it will have a team of five coaches overseeing the first team for its remaining four Bundesliga matches of the season, starting with Leipzig at home on Friday, and hasn’t nominated an interim head coach. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos