Bundesliga: Leipzig slip up in title race after draw with Frankfurt

Second-placed RB Leipzig lost ground in the Bundesliga title race when it was held to a 1-1 home draw by Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The draw ended Leipzig's six-match winning run in the league, and Julian Nagelsmann's side is now on 54 points after 25 games, four points behind leader Bayern Munich.

The host dominated the first half, winger Justin Kluivert and defender Willi Orban going close to scoring, and it made the breakthrough in the 46th minute through winger Emil Forsberg.

Kluivert fired a shot from a distance which was parried away by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and Forsberg pounced on the loose ball to put Leipzig ahead.

Frankfurt drew level in the 61st minute when midfielder Daichi Kamada's half-volley from Andre Silva's cross beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Frankfurt remained alive in the fight for Champions League qualification in fourth spot on 44 points, two points above Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

Earlier, sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen failed to overtake Dortmund after it lost 2-1 at home to lowly Arminia Bielefeld.