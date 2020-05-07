No fans the only way to preserve clubs and format: Bundesliga chief

Resuming the Bundesliga with games behind closed doors was the only way to save endangered clubs and preserve the format of the top two tiers, according to German Football League (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert.

The German government on Wednesday gave the green light for professional football in Germany, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, to return in the second half of May.

A specific date for the action to get back under way will be determined by the DFL on Thursday.

Stringent medical protocols must be followed for games to take place and Seifert urged clubs to follow the guidelines to the letter. He believes allowing the top two leagues to resume this month was the best way to retain their integrity.

"Today's decision is good news for the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga," Seifert said. "It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organisational requirements in a disciplined manner.

"Games without stadium spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. However, during a crisis, which threatens the very existence of some clubs, it is the only way to preserve the leagues in their present form.

"I would like to thank the political decision-makers at the state and federal levels for placing their confidence in us."

There are nine rounds of fixtures remaining for the majority of Bundesliga teams.

While the 2019-20 season will return in Germany, the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 have already cancelled their campaigns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.