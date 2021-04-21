Schalke fans threaten players and staff after relegation confirmed

Schalke 04 players and staff was attacked with eggs and threatened by its own fans on Wednesday after a 1-0 defeat by Arminia Bielefeld sealed its relegation from the Bundesliga for the first time in 33 years.

Schalke's 21st league defeat of the season on Tuesday ensured the 'Royal Blues' has no hope of escaping the drop in its final four games of the season.

Upon its return to the Schalke stadium early on Wednesday it was met by about 500 to 600 fans and was scheduled to briefly discuss the situation with them.

"Within the framework of this meeting there were some still unidentified individuals who clearly stepped over lines that are non-negotiable for Schalke," the club said in a statement.

Gelsenkirchen police said fans had already started lighting fireworks and flares around the stadium immediately after the end of the game.

"Once the team arrived and stepped off the bus there were severe protests," police said in a statement. "Eggs were thrown at the players who were also verbally attacked."

It said a strong police presence on site was mobilised to avoid any escalation.

Schalke is among the most fiercely supported clubs in Germany and typically draws more than 60,000 fans to home games.

"While there is understandable frustration and anger for the relegation, the club will never accept it when the physical integrity of its players and staff is put in danger.

"The club sharply condemns this behaviour and naturally supports its staff," Schalke said.

This is Schalke's fourth relegation overall and the first since 1988.