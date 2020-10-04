Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Wolfsburg holds high-flying Augsburg to goalless stalemate Augsburg was denied a third successive win at the start of the season after it was made to work hard for a 0-0 draw at struggling Wolfsburg. Reuters 04 October, 2020 21:36 IST Wolfsburg's Josuha Guilavogui (second left) vies for the ball against Augsburg's Tobias Strobl in a Bundesliga game. - AP Photo Reuters 04 October, 2020 21:36 IST Bundesliga upstarts Augsburg was denied a third successive win at the start of the season after it was made to work hard for a 0-0 draw at struggling Wolfsburg on Sunday.The result left Augsburg second in the standings on seven points from three games, behind leaders RB Leipzig on goal difference and ahead of third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who also have seven points.Augsburg was on the back foot throughout and its goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz stood out with several superb saves, namely when he kept out sitters from Wolfsburg striker Wout Weighorst and winger Admir Mehmedi. West Ham gave Leicester rude awakening, says Rodgers Croatian wing-back Josip Brekalo netted for Wolfsburg in the 26th minute but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed as Weighorst was offside during the build-up.Wolfsburg, which stayed 15th on three points after its third successive draw, laid siege to Augsburg's penalty area in the second half but the visitors held firm. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos