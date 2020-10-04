Wolfsburg holds high-flying Augsburg to goalless stalemate

Bundesliga upstarts Augsburg was denied a third successive win at the start of the season after it was made to work hard for a 0-0 draw at struggling Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The result left Augsburg second in the standings on seven points from three games, behind leaders RB Leipzig on goal difference and ahead of third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who also have seven points.

Augsburg was on the back foot throughout and its goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz stood out with several superb saves, namely when he kept out sitters from Wolfsburg striker Wout Weighorst and winger Admir Mehmedi.

Croatian wing-back Josip Brekalo netted for Wolfsburg in the 26th minute but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed as Weighorst was offside during the build-up.

Wolfsburg, which stayed 15th on three points after its third successive draw, laid siege to Augsburg's penalty area in the second half but the visitors held firm.