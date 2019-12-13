Coutinho 'on the right track', says Bayern coach Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is confident Philippe Coutinho is "on the right track" after getting on the scoresheet in the midweek win over Tottenham.

Coutinho's impact at the Allianz Arena has been questioned since arriving on loan from Barcelona at the start of the season.

The Brazil international has scored four goals and provided five assists in 19 games for Bayern, who are seventh in the Bundesliga.

One of those goals came in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League victory against Tottenham, with Coutinho earning praise from stand-in boss Flick for his display.

"He played very well against Tottenham. It was important for him to do so," Flick said at his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's home clash with Werder Bremen.

"He is in a very good way and is on the right track. It's not easy to come to Germany and get a foothold straight away. He will show his quality again."

Coutinho could be used on the left wing against Bremen due to the absence of Kingsley Coman, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Alphonso Davies is also in contention to play in that position, but Flick is keeping his options open.

Asked whether Coutinho is in line to start, he said: "We will see.

"I have been very satisfied with Alphonso. He has done very well defensively. His pace makes him an asset for us at the back.

"He is also very strong on the ball. I really like his development."

Finishing on a high

Bayern is also without Javi Martinez, Corentin Tolisso, Jann-Fiete Arp, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule and Michael Cuisance for the visit of Bremen.

The reigning Bundesliga champion is seven points adrift of leader Borussia Monchengladbach and Flick has acknowledged his side cannot afford another off day this weekend.

"We need to approach the game with focus. They can surprise us if we're not at 100 per cent," he said.

"We want to end the year with three wins. It's not easy, but that's the target we have set ourselves. Not everything is perfect. You can never achieve perfection.

"We have to work better together, put pressure on the opponent early on. We have a lot of possession, but it is important to avoid losing the ball in dangerous areas."