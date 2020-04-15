Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund defender Zagadou suffers knee ligament injury in training Borussia Dortmund could be without Dan-Axel Zagadou when the Bundesliga returns after he was injured in training. Ben Spratt 15 April, 2020 16:29 IST Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou - Bongarts Ben Spratt 15 April, 2020 16:29 IST Dan-Axel Zagadou has injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in training, Borussia Dortmund has announced.Dortmund players have been training in small groups as they wait for a date for the Bundesliga season to resume, with football on hold in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.Bundesliga clubs are set to meet on April 23 to discuss a potential return to action, while Zagadou will now begin rehabilitation in a bid to be available to play again this season.READ| Asian football tournaments to go ahead this year "Over the coming weeks, [Zagadou] will work intensively with the club's rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and – provided the coronavirus pandemic allows for it – help his team in the remainder of the season," a Dortmund statement read.Zagadou, 20, joined Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.The France youth international has played 13 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring once.Second-place Dortmund is four points behind defending Bundesliga champion and leader Bayern Munich with nine matches remaining. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos