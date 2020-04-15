Dortmund defender Zagadou suffers knee ligament injury in training

Dan-Axel Zagadou has injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in training, Borussia Dortmund has announced.

Dortmund players have been training in small groups as they wait for a date for the Bundesliga season to resume, with football on hold in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundesliga clubs are set to meet on April 23 to discuss a potential return to action, while Zagadou will now begin rehabilitation in a bid to be available to play again this season.

READ| Asian football tournaments to go ahead this year

"Over the coming weeks, [Zagadou] will work intensively with the club's rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and – provided the coronavirus pandemic allows for it – help his team in the remainder of the season," a Dortmund statement read.

Zagadou, 20, joined Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The France youth international has played 13 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring once.

Second-place Dortmund is four points behind defending Bundesliga champion and leader Bayern Munich with nine matches remaining.