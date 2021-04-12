Bundesliga

Dortmund's Sancho back in training before City clash

Sancho has not played for the Bundesliga side since its German Cup quarter-final win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on March 2.

Reuters
12 April, 2021 10:37 IST

The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat by City in the first leg last week and was also unavailable for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland during the international break.   -  Borussia Dortmund

Reuters
12 April, 2021 10:37 IST

Borussia Dortmund said forward Jadon Sancho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final home leg against Manchester City after being out for more than a month due to a muscle injury.

Sancho has not played for the Bundesliga side since its German Cup quarter-final win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on March 2.

READ| Dortmund planning to keep Haaland for next season

The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat by City in the first leg last week and was also unavailable for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland during the international break.

 

Sancho, a product of City's academy, rejected a new contract at the Premier League club when he was 17 to join Dortmund in 2017. He has six goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.