Dortmund's Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut

Borussia Dortmund's new signing Erling Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick in 23 minutes on his debut to help his team come from two goals down and beat Augsburg 5-3 on Saturday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.Norwegian teenager Haaland, who joined only weeks ago from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported 20 million euros ($22.18 million), scored his first goal with a low drive in the 59th, three minutes after coming on to cut the gap to 3-2. NEVER. GIVE. IN. pic.twitter.com/2GUN0x6jS6— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 18, 2020 Augsburg had led through a brace from Florian Niederlechner and a goal from Marco Richter. Jadon Sancho levelled for the visitor and Haaland then tapped in Dortmund's fourth in the 70th to put it ahead.The 19-year-old talent sealed its win to live up to heightened expectations and completed his memorable hat-trick in the 79th minute to put fourth-placed Dortmund on 33 points.Leader RB Leipzig, on 37, hosts Union Berlin later on Saturday. Bayern Munich, third on 33, travels to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.