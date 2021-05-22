Erling Haaland's double earns Dortmund win over Leverkusen in season finale

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored twice as his team beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on Saturday to finish the season in third place.

The Norwegian put the host in front only five minutes into the match and bagged his 27th league goal six minutes from time.

After the early goal, Leverkusen managed to get back into the game. But six minutes after the restart, it was Dortmund captain Marc Reus' turn to score with a free-kick sailing in at the far post.

Lars Bender scored with an 89th-minute penalty for Leverkusen in the former Germany international's final game before retiring.

It was also a happy finale for Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, who took over midway through the season and helped his side secure a Champions League spot for next season and steered it to victory in the German Cup.

Terzic is leaving to make way for Marco Rose next season.