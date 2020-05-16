Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Haaland scores first post-lockdown goal in Bundesliga Haaland scored in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited return of top-flight football in Europe. AFP Dortmund 16 May, 2020 20:23 IST Dortmund's Erling Haaland scores first goal on Bundesliga's return post-lockdown. - Getty Images AFP Dortmund 16 May, 2020 20:23 IST The setting may be unfamiliar with the German Bundesliga returning behind closed doors after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, but the identity of the day's first goal-scorer was entirely familiar as Erling Haaland put Borussia Dortmund ahead against Schalke.Haaland diverted a low Thorgan Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.Highlights from the matchIt was a 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances for the prolific 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter.Usually the scorer of the first goal in the Ruhr derby -- one of the biggest fixtures in German football -- could expect to be mobbed by his teammates.On this occasion, though, Haaland's colleagues respected social distancing recommendations and avoided getting too close as they applauded the smiling and dancing goal-scorer. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos