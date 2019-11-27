Hertha appoints Klinsmann after parting ways with Covic

Jurgen Klinsmann will lead Hertha Berlin as head coach until the end of the season after the Bundesliga side parted company with Ante Covic.

The capital club announced the change in the wake of a 4-0 defeat to Augsburg that left it hovering precariously above the relegation places.

Klinsmann has Bundesliga experience with Bayern Munich on his resume but has not held a coaching position for three years.

The former Germany boss, a top-class striker in his playing days, was sacked by the United States in November 2016 after failing to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Former Hertha player Covic lasted 15 games in charge, having stepped up from the under-23 team to succeed Pal Dardai at the end of last term.

We would like to thank @antecovic14 for all his hard work and his love for the team that he has shown not just as head coach, but over the entirety of the last 20 years.#hahohe pic.twitter.com/Awdt2tUFl8 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) November 27, 2019

"The way we've been playing recently and the results have led to this decision," Covic said in a statement.

"Since Hertha is not just an employer to me, such a decision hurts, of course. But I have always said that this club is more important than individuals. I love not only this profession, but I love this club with all my heart."

Klinsmann's first match as head coach is at home to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.