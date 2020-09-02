Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Kevin Volland leaves Leverkusen to join Monaco until 2024 The 28-year-old, who earned 10 caps for Germany between 2014-16, joined Leverkusen four years ago after four years at Hoffenheim. Reuters BERLIN 02 September, 2020 15:04 IST Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland - Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images Reuters BERLIN 02 September, 2020 15:04 IST Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to join France's Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on a four-year-contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.The 28-year-old, who earned 10 caps for Germany between 2014-16, joined Leverkusen four years ago after four years at Hoffenheim. He will meet up with former Bundesliga coach Niko Kovac, who signed for the club in July.READ| Chelsea signs striker Harder for record amount “When Kevin now got the opportunity to go to an attractive club abroad, the club granted his wish after a satisfactory agreement for all sides,” Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a club statement. Volland scored 10 league goals in the Bundesliga last season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos