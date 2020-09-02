Kevin Volland leaves Leverkusen to join Monaco until 2024

Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to join France's Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on a four-year-contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who earned 10 caps for Germany between 2014-16, joined Leverkusen four years ago after four years at Hoffenheim. He will meet up with former Bundesliga coach Niko Kovac, who signed for the club in July.

READ| Chelsea signs striker Harder for record amount

“When Kevin now got the opportunity to go to an attractive club abroad, the club granted his wish after a satisfactory agreement for all sides,” Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a club statement. Volland scored 10 league goals in the Bundesliga last season.