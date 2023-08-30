MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bundesliga: Leipzig signs defender Christopher Lenz from Frankfurt

Lenz, who has been given a one-year contract with an option for another season, will compete with David Raum for the left-back position.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 20:57 IST , LEIPZIG, GERMANY - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Christopher Lenz.
FILE PHOTO: Christopher Lenz. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Christopher Lenz. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Leipzig added depth to its squad by signing Europa League-winning defender Christopher Lenz from Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Lenz, who has been given a one-year contract with an option for another season, will compete with David Raum for the left-back position.

Lenz played 53 times for Frankfurt in all competitions after joining from Union Berlin in 2021.

He scored the German club’s first penalty in the shootout when it beat Rangers in the 2022 Europa League final, and played for Frankfurt in the Champions League last season.

Lenz is Leipzig’s 10th new arrival of the offseason amid a major rebuild following the sale of key players including Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City, Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea.

It was a busy day for Frankfurt as striker Randal Kolo Muani refused to train as he pushes for a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The club also signed Algeria midfielder Farès Chaïbi from Toulouse on Wednesday on a five-year contract. The 20-year-old winger played 41 league and cup games for Toulouse last season.

German champion Bayern Munich sent 19-year-old winger Gabriel Vidović on loan to Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb. He had four goals in 25 games for Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on another loan last season.

