Bundesliga goal kings Haaland and Lewandowski leave Makaay star-struck

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are tearing up the Bundesliga, and former Bayern Munich striker Roy Makaay admits he is astonished by the duo.

Bayern talisman Lewandowski reached 40 goals across all competitions for a fifth straight season at the weekend, with a penalty helping Bayern to a 2-0 win at Union Berlin.

Teenager Haaland had set Borussia Dortmund on the way to a 4-0 Revierderby triumph over Schalke on Saturday, taking his Bundesliga tally to 10 goals in nine games since joining from Salzburg.

Former Netherlands international Makaay, who starred for Bayern from 2003 to 2007, has been bowled over their feats.

Makaay said of Lewandowski, who jumped ship from Dortmund six years ago to join Bayern: "He is one of the world's best strikers, very complete. Every season he scores more than 20 goals, his hard work and his eye for the other players is important. He was an incredibly good signing in 2014. Free transfer! You have to imagine that."

Haaland is threatening to usurp Lewandowski as the most-feared frontman in Germany, just months after arriving at Dortmund.

Makaay, now a youth coach with Feyenoord, recalled the Dutch outfit facing Salzburg in pre-season, saying Haaland "immediately attracted attention".

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, Makaay said: "What can you say when you see his record? Goals, goals, goals. I'm excited to see how he will develop. It's incredible, what he has done so far."

There is another promising striker for whom Makaay has high hopes, with his fellow Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee having caught the eye at Bayern when Lewandowski was briefly injured.

The 18-year-old Zirkzee is well known to Makaay, having come through the Feyenoord youth ranks before moving in 2017 to Bayern.

"During his year at Feyenoord I had him in striker training every now and then," Makaay said. "At the time he was 16. He is without a doubt a very talented player, but also very young."

Zirkzee has played just 170 minutes in the Bundesliga this season but already has three goals.

"I saw his goals, outstanding, beautiful. Now he has to play a lot to get better," said Makaay.