Schalke 0-1 Werder Bremen: Wagner's men winless in 11 after another defeat

Schalke's winless Bundesliga run was extended to 11 games as under-fire boss David Wagner saw his side beaten 1-0 by lowly Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit slipped to a fourth straight loss since the season's resumption, following up reverses at the hands of rival Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf by going down to second-from-bottom Bremen.

Returning Bayern Munich-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was helpless to prevent a stunning 25-yard strike from Leonardo Bittencourt settling matters after 32 minutes.

FT | #S04SVW 0-1 | #S04

An improved second half brought Schalke no reward, and it has now gone 11 without a win in the league for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Only once in its history, back in 1993, has the club endured a worse stretch in the top flight, then going 12 without a victory.

As Schalke falls into the bottom half of the table, leapfrogged by in-form Hertha Berlin, Bremen has meanwhile taken seven points from its past three matches to significantly boost hopes of survival.