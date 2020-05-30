Bundesliga

Schalke 0-1 Werder Bremen: Wagner's men winless in 11 after another defeat

Alexander Nubel was back in goal for Schalke on Saturday, but David Wagner's side suffered defeat once again at home to Werder Bremen.

Ben Spratt
30 May, 2020 22:06 IST

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel takes on Bremen   -  Getty Images

Ben Spratt
30 May, 2020 22:06 IST

Schalke's winless Bundesliga run was extended to 11 games as under-fire boss David Wagner saw his side beaten 1-0 by lowly Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit slipped to a fourth straight loss since the season's resumption, following up reverses at the hands of rival Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf by going down to second-from-bottom Bremen.

Returning Bayern Munich-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was helpless to prevent a stunning 25-yard strike from Leonardo Bittencourt settling matters after 32 minutes.

READ| Bayern Munich players accept salary cut until 'end of season'

 

An improved second half brought Schalke no reward, and it has now gone 11 without a win in the league for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Only once in its history, back in 1993, has the club endured a worse stretch in the top flight, then going 12 without a victory.

As Schalke falls into the bottom half of the table, leapfrogged by in-form Hertha Berlin, Bremen has meanwhile taken seven points from its past three matches to significantly boost hopes of survival.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related