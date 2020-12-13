Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Schalke extends winless run after conceding late equaliser at Augsburg Schalke 04 came from a goal down to lead against Augsburg but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to stretch its winless run to 27 matches with a 2-2 draw. Reuters AUGSBURG 13 December, 2020 23:10 IST Augsburg players celebrate after Schalke 04's Suat Serdar scored an own goal. - Reuters Photo Reuters AUGSBURG 13 December, 2020 23:10 IST Schalke 04 came from a goal down to lead against Augsburg but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser on Sunday to stretch its winless run to 27 matches with a 2-2 draw.Marco Richter headed in from close range deep in stoppage time to deny the Royal Blues its first league win since January.Schalke had to endure a nightmare start with forward Mark Uth being seriously injured in the 11th minute after a head clash with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai.Uth fell briefly unconscious and was put on a drip and rushed to hospital. Read: Dortmund sacks manager Favre after humiliating loss to Stuttgart To make matters worse, Schalke's Suat Serdar scored an own goal in the 32nd.But it kept calm and earned a deserved equaliser with Benito Raman's quick break and good finish in the 52nd minute before Augsburg was left with 10 men when Florian Niederlechner was sent off for a second booking.The visitor turned the game around when Nassim Boujellab tapped in a cutback for the lead in the 61st. The 21-year-old Morocco international came close to adding another in the 78th but fired over the bar from six metres out.Instead, Augsburg got an equaliser through Richter to rescue a point.The result left Schalke in last place on four points. Augsburg moves up to 10th on 13. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos