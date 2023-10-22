MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy out several weeks for Stuttgart with left hamstring injury

The 27-year-old Guinea forward suffered the injury shortly after scoring the opening goal against Union Berlin in Stuttgart’s 3-0 win Saturday.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 16:51 IST , Stuttgart

AP
Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy kicks a free kick during a German Bundesliga football match between FSV Mainz 05 and VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, Germany.
Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy kicks a free kick during a German Bundesliga football match between FSV Mainz 05 and VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, Germany. | Photo Credit: Michael Probst/ AP
infoIcon

Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy kicks a free kick during a German Bundesliga football match between FSV Mainz 05 and VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, Germany. | Photo Credit: Michael Probst/ AP

In a major blow for Stuttgart, Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy has been ruled out for several weeks with a left hamstring injury.

Stuttgart said Sunday the in-form Guirassy has a “minor muscle injury at the back of the left thigh” and that he will not be available for “several weeks.”

ALSO READ: Bundesliga: Bayern eases past Mainz 3-1 to move third

The 27-year-old Guinea forward suffered the injury shortly after scoring the opening goal against Union Berlin in Stuttgart’s 3-0 win Saturday.

It was Guirassy’s 14th goal in just eight Bundesliga games so far this season.

“Serhou’s loss is bitter for him personally and for us as a team,” Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness said. “Everyone saw what great shape Serhou was in recently. We must and will compensate for his loss as well as we can.”

Guirassy’s goals helped Stuttgart win its last six games. The team is second in the Bundesliga after eight rounds, a point behind Bayer Leverkusen and one ahead of defending champion Bayern Munich.

