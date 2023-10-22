MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi plays entire game for Inter Miami in a 1-0 loss as Charlotte qualifies for the MLS playoffs

Messi shared the spotlight with Charlotte’s bid to qualify for the postseason on the last day of the regular season in a game that drew 66,101 at Charlotte’s stadium.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 10:44 IST , Charlotte - 3 MINS READ

AP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi plays during the second half of an MLS football match against Charlotte FC, Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi plays during the second half of an MLS football match against Charlotte FC, Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo Credit: Erik Verduzco/ AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi plays during the second half of an MLS football match against Charlotte FC, Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo Credit: Erik Verduzco/ AP

Lionel Messi played the entire game on artificial turf in Inter Miami’s season finale on Saturday night, and Charlotte FC qualified for the MLS playoffs with a 1-0 victory.

Messi shared the spotlight with Charlotte’s bid to qualify for the postseason on the last day of the regular season in a game that drew 66,101 at Charlotte’s 74,000-seat Bank of America Stadium.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League

Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, was the clear drawing card, and thousands in attendance were adorned in “Messi 10” jerseys.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s top player went the distance in the meaningless game for Miami, which had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

He finished with three shots and had two scoring chances. Messi’s apparent goal in the 49th minute was negated by an offside call, and his shot in the 62nd minute bounded off the crossbar.

Messi has 11 goals in 14 matches with Miami this season. The team was winless in his final six league matches (three losses, three draws) and had four wins, four losses and four draws in the league since he joined the team in mid-July.

Messi, who scored twice for Argentina in its 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at Peru on Tuesday night and did not play the next day in a makeup game against Charlotte, did not address the media after the game.

Charlotte delivered for its fans. The second-year franchise needed a victory over Miami and help from other results to claim one of the two remaining Eastern Conference playoff spots in a scramble of five teams. The Chicago Fire and CF Montreal lost earlier Saturday and that allowed Charlotte to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Kerwin Vargas’ goal in the 13th minute was enough to seal the historic victory, and Charlotte held Miami without a goal down the stretch in a season in which it has yielded many late-game goals.

“I knew it was because Messi was in town,” Charlotte FC coach Christian Lattanzio said of the large crowd. “The more they come to see us they will see we can play toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

“I’m very, very proud of the boys. They have been working very, very hard.”

Messi is expected to play in Inter Miami’s colours on November 5 and November 8, when the team plays two exhibition matches in China. It’ll be the first time Inter Miami goes on a foreign tour.

Argentina then has more World Cup qualifiers on November 16 and November 21 — after which Messi should get an extended break before Inter Miami begins preparing for 2024.

Inter Miami CF coach Gerardo Martino said his team finished the season wearied by its heavy schedule.

“We had three tournaments and won one,” Martino said through translator. “The team was exhausted. That’s no excuse. That’s the reality.”

Related stories

Related Topics

MLS /

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning streak against unbeaten New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter sinks Torino 3-0 to go top of Serie A table; Kvaratskhelia scores brace in Napoli win
    Reuters
  3. Messi plays entire game for Inter Miami in a 1-0 loss as Charlotte qualifies for the MLS playoffs
    AP
  4. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma versus New Zealand pacers outcome key for India’s campaign
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Vinícius is targeted again as Sevilla ejects fan for ‘racist behaviour’ at Real Madrid game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi plays entire game for Inter Miami in a 1-0 loss as Charlotte qualifies for the MLS playoffs
    AP
  2. Inter sinks Torino 3-0 to go top of Serie A table; Kvaratskhelia scores brace in Napoli win
    Reuters
  3. Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
  5. Ronaldo to Haaland: Who has scored the highest number of goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning streak against unbeaten New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter sinks Torino 3-0 to go top of Serie A table; Kvaratskhelia scores brace in Napoli win
    Reuters
  3. Messi plays entire game for Inter Miami in a 1-0 loss as Charlotte qualifies for the MLS playoffs
    AP
  4. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma versus New Zealand pacers outcome key for India’s campaign
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Vinícius is targeted again as Sevilla ejects fan for ‘racist behaviour’ at Real Madrid game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment