Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s top corner finish from a free-kick marks his half-century of free-kicks converted in club career.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 23:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo’s top corner finish from a free-kick win Al Nassr game against Damac FC
Cristiano Ronaldo’s top corner finish from a free-kick win Al Nassr game against Damac FC | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo’s top corner finish from a free-kick win Al Nassr game against Damac FC | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Nassr clinched a 2-1 win against Damac FC in a Saudi Pro League clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Saturday. 

The losing side scored the opener right before the halftime whistle courtesy of Georges Kevin N’ Koudou’s calm finish past keeper Raghed Al-Najjar. 

Al Nassr levelled the game when Anderson Talisca caught the keeper off-guard and curved the ball into the net from a free-kick in the 52nd minute. 

WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo scores from free-kick after nearly seven months

Just four minutes after scoring the equaliser, Al Nassr was awarded another free-kick. This time Portuguese goal-machine and Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the set-piece and took a powerful shot that rocketed towards the top right corner in the 56th minute. Damac’s keeper Moustapha Zeghba was left watching the ball as it hit the back of the net.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
