Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr clinched a 2-1 win against Damac FC in a Saudi Pro League clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Saturday.
The losing side scored the opener right before the halftime whistle courtesy of Georges Kevin N’ Koudou’s calm finish past keeper Raghed Al-Najjar.
Al Nassr levelled the game when Anderson Talisca caught the keeper off-guard and curved the ball into the net from a free-kick in the 52nd minute.
Just four minutes after scoring the equaliser, Al Nassr was awarded another free-kick. This time Portuguese goal-machine and Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the set-piece and took a powerful shot that rocketed towards the top right corner in the 56th minute. Damac’s keeper Moustapha Zeghba was left watching the ball as it hit the back of the net.
