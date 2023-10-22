AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings fails will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues

Bashundhara Kings will not play against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its AFC Cup group stage match in India due after the team failed to get its VISA, the Bangladesh football team announced.

The first match between the two teams was scheduled to be held on October 24, while the other match was organized on November 7.

Kings issued a letter on AFC on Saturday regarding the VISA issue and mentioned that there was a “lack of communication and helpfulness from AIFF and Indian Embassy of Bangladesh on this issue,” due to which they still weren’t issued a VISA.

“We have already booked our tickets and the flight is on 22 October 2023 which was informed to all parties in due time. Our accommodation is also booked. All these bookings were made with advance payment and now it is not possible to change them so as to have a new set of tickets of such high volume in unlikely at the late stage. If we do not receive the visa by 21 October 2023, we will be unable to fly to India to take part in the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bashundhara Kings,” the letter stated.