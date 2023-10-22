MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings fails will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues

Bashundhara Kings will not play against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its AFC Cup group stage match in India due after the team failed to get its VISA, the Bangladesh football team announced.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 13:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not be playing Bashundhara Kings as the latter faced VISA issues.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not be playing Bashundhara Kings as the latter faced VISA issues. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not be playing Bashundhara Kings as the latter faced VISA issues. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Bashundhara Kings will not play against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its AFC Cup group stage match in India due after the team failed to get its VISA, the Bangladesh football team announced.

The first match between the two teams was scheduled to be held on October 24, while the other match was organized on November 7.

READ | Vinícius is targeted again as Sevilla ejects fan for ‘racist behaviour’ at Real Madrid game

Kings issued a letter on AFC on Saturday regarding the VISA issue and mentioned that there was a “lack of communication and helpfulness from AIFF and Indian Embassy of Bangladesh on this issue,” due to which they still weren’t issued a VISA.

“We have already booked our tickets and the flight is on 22 October 2023 which was informed to all parties in due time. Our accommodation is also booked. All these bookings were made with advance payment and now it is not possible to change them so as to have a new set of tickets of such high volume in unlikely at the late stage. If we do not receive the visa by 21 October 2023, we will be unable to fly to India to take part in the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bashundhara Kings,” the letter stated.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Bashundhara Kings /

AFC Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 updates: IND wins toss, elects to bowl in Dharamsala
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings fails will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: BCB could have handled the Tamim Iqbal issue better, says former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful
    Shayan Acharya
  5. PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott says collective effort needed to overcome Pakistan
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings fails will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi plays entire game for Inter Miami in a 1-0 loss as Charlotte qualifies for the MLS playoffs
    AP
  3. Inter sinks Torino 3-0 to go top of Serie A table; Kvaratskhelia scores brace in Napoli win
    Reuters
  4. Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 updates: IND wins toss, elects to bowl in Dharamsala
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings fails will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: BCB could have handled the Tamim Iqbal issue better, says former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful
    Shayan Acharya
  5. PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott says collective effort needed to overcome Pakistan
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment