Football Bundesliga Bundesliga RB Leipzig sign Strasbourg centre back Mohamed Simakan Simakan, who was linked with a move to AC Milan last year, will be joining Leipzig on July 1. Reuters BERLIN 22 March, 2021 20:05 IST Simakan (Left) has played 19 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season but has been out of action since having surgery on his right knee in January. - RB Leipzig Reuters BERLIN 22 March, 2021 20:05 IST RB Leipzig has signed defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.Leipzig did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said the 20-year-old centre back would join on July 1. Our new No. 2 coming #RBLeipzig #Simakan pic.twitter.com/e9oqdMo6yp— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 22, 2021 Simikan, who was linked with a move to AC Milan last year and is a France under-20 international, has played 19 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season but has not featured since having surgery on his right knee in January."Mohamed Simakan is a robust defender... who... can play both centre-half and full-back," Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche said in a statement."At the age of 20, he is still... capable of development, but has already played two seasons in Strasbourg as a regular ... We are happy that he has chosen us despite numerous other interested parties."