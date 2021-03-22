Bundesliga

RB Leipzig sign Strasbourg centre back Mohamed Simakan

Simakan, who was linked with a move to AC Milan last year, will be joining Leipzig on July 1.

Reuters
BERLIN 22 March, 2021 20:05 IST

Simakan (Left) has played 19 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season but has been out of action since having surgery on his right knee in January.   -  RB Leipzig

Reuters
BERLIN 22 March, 2021 20:05 IST

RB Leipzig has signed defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Leipzig did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said the 20-year-old centre back would join on July 1.

 

Simikan, who was linked with a move to AC Milan last year and is a France under-20 international, has played 19 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season but has not featured since having surgery on his right knee in January.

"Mohamed Simakan is a robust defender... who... can play both centre-half and full-back," Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

"At the age of 20, he is still... capable of development, but has already played two seasons in Strasbourg as a regular ... We are happy that he has chosen us despite numerous other interested parties."