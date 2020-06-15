Bundesliga

Mainz forward Awoniyi taken to hospital after concussion

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, collided with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

15 June, 2020 11:17 IST

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored one goal in 12 league appearances for Mainz this season.   -  Twitter/Mainz

Mainz 05 forward Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a concussion in Sunday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat by Augsburg and was taken to hospital, his club has said.

“Our striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a concussion ... and is spending the night in hospital as a precautionary measure,” Mainz said on Twitter.

Awoniyi, who has scored one goal in 12 league appearances for Mainz this season, has never played for Liverpool and has also had loan spells at Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Excelsior Mouscron and Gent.

Mainz is 15th in the Bundesliga, three points above the relegation zone, with three games left.

