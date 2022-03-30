FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Cameroon stuns Algeria, books ticket to Qatar

Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon also qualified for Qatar and will join Senegal to make up Africa’s five teams at the World Cup.

Cameroon pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory in Algeria after extra time to end 2-2 on aggregate and advance on the away goals rule.

Cameroon, trailing 1-0 from its home leg, scored early to level it. But Ahmed Touba's header from a corner with two minutes to go in extra time appeared to have secured a dramatic qualification for Algeria.

Cameroon launched a free kick at Algeria's goal in the fourth minute of injury time at the end of extra time and Karl Toko Ekambi connected with a low volley to see Cameroon take the World Cup place.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi slumped to his knees and covered his face with his hands and stayed like that for minutes as officials tried to console him. It was another hard blow for Algeria after it was dumped out of the African Cup in the group stage two months ago to end the defense of its title.

Ghana earlier became the first team from Africa to qualify for this year's World Cup with a 1-1 draw in Nigeria in the second leg to advance on away goals after the first leg in Ghana ended 0-0.

Thomas Partey scored the decisive goal for Ghana in the 10th minute in Abuja. William Troost-Ekong equalized for Nigeria with a penalty in the 22nd but Nigeria couldn't use its home advantage to get a winner.

Ghana will return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 tournament. Angry Nigerian fans threw plastic bottles and other objects at the end and then invaded the field, forcing Ghana's players to scramble for safety down the tunnel while police let off tear gas in the stadium.

Morocco beat Congo 4-1 for a 5-2 aggregate victory. Tunisia was happy to draw 0-0 at home against Mali to get to the World Cup with a 1-0 aggregate win. It denied Mali a debut at soccer's marquee tournament.