Carabao Cup 2023/24 Live Streaming info: Schedule this week, Match timings, When and where to watch

Here is a look at the Round of 16 fixtures of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup and the live streaming details.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 18:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire of Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023.
Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire of Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire of Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023.

The Carabao Cup 2023/24 Round of 16 fixtures begin in the early hours of November 1, 2023, with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough in action against Exeter City.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United will be in action in the wee hours of November 2, 2022. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated in the earlier rounds by Newcastle United and Fulham respectively.

Manchester United is the defending champion having won the trophy in 2022/23 and will face Newcastle United in a rematch of last season’s final.

Here is a look at the Round of 16 fixtures of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup and the live streaming details.

Carabao Cup 2023 - Round of 16 schedule
Exeter City vs Middlesbrough, 01 November 2023, 01:15 AM IST
Mansfield Town vs Port Vale, 01 November, 01:15 AM IST
West Ham United vs Arsenal, 02 November, 01:00 AM IST
Everton vs Burnley, 02, November, 01:15 AM IST
Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 02 November, 01:15 AM IST
Ipswich vs Fulham, 02 November,01:15 AM IST
Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers, 02 November, 01:15 AM IST
Manchester United vs Newcastle United, 02 November, 01:45 AM IST
Carabao Cup Live Streaming Info
The Carabao Cup 2023/34 Round of 16 fixtures will not be telecast in India. The matches will however be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment