Carabao Cup 2023/24 Live Streaming info: Schedule this week, Match timings, When and where to watch

The Carabao Cup 2023/24 Round of 16 fixtures begin in the early hours of November 1, 2023, with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough in action against Exeter City.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United will be in action in the wee hours of November 2, 2022. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated in the earlier rounds by Newcastle United and Fulham respectively.

Manchester United is the defending champion having won the trophy in 2022/23 and will face Newcastle United in a rematch of last season’s final.

Here is a look at the Round of 16 fixtures of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup and the live streaming details.

Carabao Cup 2023 - Round of 16 schedule Exeter City vs Middlesbrough, 01 November 2023, 01:15 AM IST Mansfield Town vs Port Vale, 01 November, 01:15 AM IST West Ham United vs Arsenal, 02 November, 01:00 AM IST Everton vs Burnley, 02, November, 01:15 AM IST Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 02 November, 01:15 AM IST Ipswich vs Fulham, 02 November,01:15 AM IST Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers, 02 November, 01:15 AM IST Manchester United vs Newcastle United, 02 November, 01:45 AM IST