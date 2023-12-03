MagazineBuy Print

Caroline Seger, Sweden’s most-capped women’s footballer to retire after Spain clash in UEFA Women’s Nations league

Though Seger has never won gold at a major championships, she has among her achievements two Olympic silver medals and two third-place finishes at the World Cup.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 20:16 IST , STOCKHOLM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The 38-year-old Seger, whose surname is Swedish for “victory”, is her country’s most-capped player with 240 internationals.
FILE PHOTO: The 38-year-old Seger, whose surname is Swedish for “victory”, is her country’s most-capped player with 240 internationals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger will call time on her glittering 18-year international career following her side’s Nations League game against Spain in Malaga on Tuesday, the Swedish FA (SvFF) said on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Seger, whose surname is Swedish for “victory”, is her country’s most-capped player with 240 internationals, and though she has never won gold at a major championships, she has among her achievements two Olympic silver medals and two third-place finishes at the World Cup.

ALSO READ: UEFA to revamp Women’s Champions League, create second-tier European competition

“The national team has meant everything to me. I was five years old when I started dreaming of playing for Sweden. Having now represented Sweden for 18 years has been an honour and something I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Seger said in a statement.

“All the people I’ve met and learned from in different ways, old and young, have helped me to constantly get better. It has been great and of course an honour to be allowed to represent Sweden as a captain,” the FC Rosengard midfielder added.

