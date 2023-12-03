Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger will call time on her glittering 18-year international career following her side’s Nations League game against Spain in Malaga on Tuesday, the Swedish FA (SvFF) said on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Seger, whose surname is Swedish for “victory”, is her country’s most-capped player with 240 internationals, and though she has never won gold at a major championships, she has among her achievements two Olympic silver medals and two third-place finishes at the World Cup.
ALSO READ: UEFA to revamp Women’s Champions League, create second-tier European competition
“The national team has meant everything to me. I was five years old when I started dreaming of playing for Sweden. Having now represented Sweden for 18 years has been an honour and something I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Seger said in a statement.
“All the people I’ve met and learned from in different ways, old and young, have helped me to constantly get better. It has been great and of course an honour to be allowed to represent Sweden as a captain,” the FC Rosengard midfielder added.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Shreyas, Axar look to finish strongly; IND 134/5 in 18 overs vs AUS
- Caroline Seger, Sweden’s most-capped women’s footballer to retire after Spain clash in UEFA Women’s Nations league
- PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Ajinkya Pawar keeps Thalaivas in game against Naveen’s Dabang; TT 6-6 DD - Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
- Hero World Challenge: Scheffler tops leaderboard; Tiger Woods happy to ‘knock off some rust’
- FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, LIVE Score, FCG 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF at Fatodra, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE