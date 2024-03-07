MagazineBuy Print

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 1

Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches. The Juggernauts qualified for the inter-zone semifinals after bagging top spot in Group D.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 00:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio during a warm-up session.
Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio during a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio during a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Odisha FC will clash against Australia’s Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 inter-zone playoff semifinals at the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia on Thursday.

Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches. The Juggernauts qualified for the inter-zone semifinals after bagging top spot in Group D.

In the group stage, Odisha FC started its campaign with consecutive losses Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings. However, Sergio Lobera’s side recovered well to win the AFC South Zone group.

Central Coast Mariners, reigning A-League champion qualified for the AFC Cup inter-zone semifinals after a 3-2 victory against Macarthur FC, thereby winning the ASEAN Zone.

The team that wins this two-legged encounter will face either Kyrgyz club FC Abdysh-Ata Kant or Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Futuro in the zonal final.

Subsequently, the winner of the zonal final will compete against the winner of the Western Zone final between Lebanon’s Al-Ahed and Oman’s Al-Nahda Club in the AFC Cup 2023-24 final.

When and where will the Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 1) kick-off?
The Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 1) will kick-off at 1.30 PM IST on Thursday, March 7 at the Central Coast Stadium.
Where can you watch the first leg of the Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network TV channels. 
Viewers can also live stream the match on the Fancode app and website

