Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 1

Odisha FC will clash against Australia’s Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 inter-zone playoff semifinals at the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia on Thursday.

Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches. The Juggernauts qualified for the inter-zone semifinals after bagging top spot in Group D.

In the group stage, Odisha FC started its campaign with consecutive losses Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings. However, Sergio Lobera’s side recovered well to win the AFC South Zone group.

Central Coast Mariners, reigning A-League champion qualified for the AFC Cup inter-zone semifinals after a 3-2 victory against Macarthur FC, thereby winning the ASEAN Zone.

The team that wins this two-legged encounter will face either Kyrgyz club FC Abdysh-Ata Kant or Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Futuro in the zonal final.

Subsequently, the winner of the zonal final will compete against the winner of the Western Zone final between Lebanon’s Al-Ahed and Oman’s Al-Nahda Club in the AFC Cup 2023-24 final.