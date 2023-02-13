Football

Champions League: Antonio Conte’s future uncertain as erratic Tottenham heads to AC Milan

Conte is back in Italy for the last 16 first leg tie just two weeks after undergoing gallbladder surgery in his homeland and his return is likely to be just as uncomfortable as his previous visit.

AFP
13 February, 2023 13:13 IST
13 February, 2023 13:13 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Premier League game against Aston Villa on January 1, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Premier League game against Aston Villa on January 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Conte is back in Italy for the last 16 first leg tie just two weeks after undergoing gallbladder surgery in his homeland and his return is likely to be just as uncomfortable as his previous visit.

Humbled by Tottenham’s defeat at Leicester, Antonio Conte’s future looks more uncertain than ever as the Italian leads his spluttering side into Tuesday’s Champions League clash against AC Milan.

Conte is back in Italy for the last 16 first leg tie just two weeks after undergoing gallbladder surgery in his homeland and his return is likely to be just as uncomfortable as his previous visit.

Also Read
Premier League: Manchester City has smallest squad, claims Pep Guardiola

The Tottenham boss has looked increasingly unsettled this season and, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, it would be little surprise if he decided to quit the Premier League club in May.

Conte has expressed unhappiness at Tottenham’s transfer dealings, while repeatedly making it clear he believes it is unrealistic to expect his side to compete with their big-spending Premier League rivals.

Tottenham is still waiting for a first major trophy since 2008 and the team’s dour displays under Conte have hardly convinced frustrated fans that he is the man to end the drought.

The nadir in Tottenham’s spluttering season came in a 4-1 rout at Leicester on Saturday in Conte’s return to the dugout after his operation.

It has been a week from hell for Tottenham since Harry Kane became the club’s all-time leading scorer with the winner against Manchester City, a match Conte missed while recuperating.

Already rocked by an injury to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that will rule out the Tottenham captain for six weeks, Conte has also had to deal with injuries to Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last seven days.

In the circumstances, perhaps it wasn’t surprising that Conte cut a subdued figure at Leicester, rarely rising from his seat on the bench in contrast to his usual animated personality.

Conte’s health problems have precluded him from speaking in public, which might be just as well after Tottenham’s wretched capitulation.

‘A long process’

The 53-year-old ceded media duties to his assistant Cristian Stellini, who bemoaned Tottenham’s surrender.

“The team has to change something. Not only individually. It’s about the desire,” Stellini said.

“There is not an explanation because if you know what happens, you can change this. It happened also last season when we beat Manchester City, then lost to Burnley.

“To be consistent is a long process, a mental process. You have to be better mentally, better in the approach.”

Having Conte at less than 100 per cent is not helping Tottenham find a way out of its predicament.

“We spoke before the game and during the game but Antonio feels the difference. He takes care of his health so he knows he has to be careful,” Stellini said.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Ellyes Skhiri strikes twice as Cologne ends Frankfurt’s unbeaten run

“He wants to be back because he’s our manager and with his passion he can transfer as well but he needs to be careful in this moment.”

Fifth in the Premier League at present, Tottenham was fortunate fourth-placed Newcastle could only draw at Bournemouth and sit just two points clear of Conte’s men.

Even so, Tottenham is far from certain to return to the Champions League next season.

Failing to finish in the top four would raise questions about whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would want to keep Conte even if the former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan boss signals he wants to stay.

Against that troubled backdrop, making a long run in this season’s Champions League could be the only way to salve Tottenham’s wounds.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us