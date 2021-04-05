Football Champions League Champions League Florenzi to miss Bayern Munich game after testing positive for Covid-19 Florenzi's teammate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday's game in Munich after testing positive on Friday. Reuters 05 April, 2021 14:37 IST Paris Saint-Germain's Italian defender Alessandro Florenzi controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. - AFP Reuters 05 April, 2021 14:37 IST Paris St Germain defender Alessandro Florenzi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss its Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Bayern Munich, the French club said on Monday.Florenzi's teammate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday's game in Munich after testing positive on Friday.READ | Borussia Dortmund invests huge sums to bring top young talent, says Pep Guardiola In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.PSG tweeted Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.