Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Benfica: Champions League quarterfinals, all you need to know

Atletico Madrid has all to play for when it hosts Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. City earned a hard-earned 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium last week and will hope it can remain on course for a second successive semifinal appearance.

In the other quarterfinal tie, Liverpool has a 3-1 lead and home advantage when it takes on Benfica at Anfield.

Ahead of the second leg, here's all you need to know about the matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City overall head-to-head record

The quarterfinal first leg tie was the first-ever meeting between the sides with City prevailing 1-0.

Breakdown of the result

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid (April 5, 2022)

Team news

Defender Ruben Dias continues his recovery with the group but it remains doubtful if he will be involved on matchday. Forward Gabriel Jesus is unavailable due to suspension after he picked up a yellow card in the first leg, while Kyle Walker is back from his own suspension.

Atletico's Yannick Carrasco is available for the second leg after serving his suspension but midfielders Hector Herrera and Jose Gimenez are out injured.

Liverpool vs Benfica overall head-to-head record

The teams have met 11 times across history with Liverpool holding a 7-4 advantage over the Portuguese side.

Breakdown of the results (Last 5 meetings)

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (April 5, 2022)

Liverpool 4-1 Benfica (April 8, 2010)

Benfica 2-1 Liverpool (April 1, 2010)

Liverpool 0-2 Benfica (March 7, 2006)

Benfica 1-0 Liverpool (February 21, 2006)

Team news

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has a fully-fit squad ahead of the second leg. Benfica is without long-term absentees Rodrigo Pinho (striker) and Lucas Verissimo (defender).

When and where to watch?

The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony LIV from 12.15 am IST.