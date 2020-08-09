Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Bayern routs hapless Chelsea to reach quarters Robert Lewandowski scored twice and assisted two goals as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Champions League round of the 16 second leg. Reuters 09 August, 2020 02:47 IST Bayern Munich outclassed a depleted-Chelsea 4-1 to reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League. - ap Reuters 09 August, 2020 02:47 IST Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals with a 7-1 aggregate victory and remain on course for a second treble since 2012-13 season.The Bavarians, who won the domestic league and Cup double, quickly killed off the tie with a ninth minute Lewandowski penalty, after having won 3-0 in London in the first leg in February.Bayern will be on an 18-game winning streak across all competitions as it heads into next week's Final Eight tournament in Lisbon where it will face Barcelona.Champions League highlights: Bayern 4-1 ChelseaPolish striker Lewandowski, with 53 goals in 44 matches in all competitions this season, turned provider to set up Ivan Perisic in the 24th minute as the host showed no lack of fitness despite a five-week gap since its last competitive game.Chelsea, which conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time, got onto the scoresheet with Tammy Abraham's tap-in from a Manuel Neuer mistake a minute before the break.Bayern substitute Corentin Tolisso restored its two-goal cushion in the 76th minute and Lewandowski headed in his second eight minutes later to make it 13 goals in the Champions League this season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos