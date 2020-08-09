Champions League: Bayern routs hapless Chelsea to reach quarters

Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals with a 7-1 aggregate victory and remain on course for a second treble since 2012-13 season.

The Bavarians, who won the domestic league and Cup double, quickly killed off the tie with a ninth minute Lewandowski penalty, after having won 3-0 in London in the first leg in February.

Bayern will be on an 18-game winning streak across all competitions as it heads into next week's Final Eight tournament in Lisbon where it will face Barcelona.

Polish striker Lewandowski, with 53 goals in 44 matches in all competitions this season, turned provider to set up Ivan Perisic in the 24th minute as the host showed no lack of fitness despite a five-week gap since its last competitive game.

Chelsea, which conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time, got onto the scoresheet with Tammy Abraham's tap-in from a Manuel Neuer mistake a minute before the break.

Bayern substitute Corentin Tolisso restored its two-goal cushion in the 76th minute and Lewandowski headed in his second eight minutes later to make it 13 goals in the Champions League this season.