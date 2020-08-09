Football Champions League Champions League Messi helps Barcelona sink Napoli to reach Champions League quarterfinals The Catalans, having made the Champions League quarterfinals for the 13th consecutive season, will face Bayern Munich in Lisbon next Friday. Reuters Barcelona 09 August, 2020 03:05 IST Barcelona players celebrate after Clement Lenglet scored the first goal against Napoli at Camp Nou. - AP Reuters Barcelona 09 August, 2020 03:05 IST A fired-up Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 3-1 win at home to Napoli on Saturday for a 4-2 aggregate victory which took the club into the Champions League quarterfinals for the 13th consecutive season where it faces Bayern Munich.The Catalans had a shaky start but took the lead in the 10th minute with a powerful header from a corner by Clement Lenglet before Messi scored a superb second in the 23rd, seeing off four defenders to curl the ball into the far bottom corner.As it happenedMessi had the ball in the net again soon after following a superb team move but the goal was ruled out for handball following a VAR review. Messi, however, later won a penalty which Luis Suarez converted for Barca's third.Napoli got one back when Lorenzo Insigne converted a spot kick at the end of the first half and was the better side after the interval but Barca survived to set up a mouth-watering clash with Bayern in the final eight in Lisbon next Friday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos