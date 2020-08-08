Football

Andrea Pirlo appointed as Juventus head coach

Italy's legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as the head coach of Serie A champion Juventus on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 August, 2020 23:48 IST

Andrea Pirlo won four Serie A titles with Juventus before he moved to the MLS.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 August, 2020 23:48 IST

Juventus and Italy great Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as Juventus head coach, less than a day after the club sacked Maurizio Sarri. The former midfielder was recently announced as the head coach of Turin club's U23 side which plays in the Serie C.

 

Pirlo, winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2011 and won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia in 2015. The former midfielder had also won two Champions League titles and two Serie A titles with AC Milan.

Despite guiding Juve to its ninth straight Serie A title, Sarri's fate was sealed after the Bianconeri were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by French side Lyon.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Read the Free eBook

  Dugout videos