Andrea Pirlo appointed as Juventus head coach

Juventus and Italy great Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as Juventus head coach, less than a day after the club sacked Maurizio Sarri. The former midfielder was recently announced as the head coach of Turin club's U23 side which plays in the Serie C.

OFFICIAL ✍ | Andrea Pirlo is the new coach of the First Team.https://t.co/riVxl1enbJ#CoachPirlo pic.twitter.com/pf9QRbJ6Ll — JuventusFC (#Stron9er ) (@juventusfcen) August 8, 2020

Pirlo, winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2011 and won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia in 2015. The former midfielder had also won two Champions League titles and two Serie A titles with AC Milan.

Despite guiding Juve to its ninth straight Serie A title, Sarri's fate was sealed after the Bianconeri were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by French side Lyon.