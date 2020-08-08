Football Football Andrea Pirlo appointed as Juventus head coach Italy's legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as the head coach of Serie A champion Juventus on Saturday. Team Sportstar 08 August, 2020 23:48 IST Andrea Pirlo won four Serie A titles with Juventus before he moved to the MLS. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 08 August, 2020 23:48 IST Juventus and Italy great Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as Juventus head coach, less than a day after the club sacked Maurizio Sarri. The former midfielder was recently announced as the head coach of Turin club's U23 side which plays in the Serie C. OFFICIAL ✍ | Andrea Pirlo is the new coach of the First Team.https://t.co/riVxl1enbJ#CoachPirlo pic.twitter.com/pf9QRbJ6Ll— JuventusFC (#Stron9er ) (@juventusfcen) August 8, 2020 Pirlo, winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2011 and won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia in 2015. The former midfielder had also won two Champions League titles and two Serie A titles with AC Milan.Despite guiding Juve to its ninth straight Serie A title, Sarri's fate was sealed after the Bianconeri were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by French side Lyon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos