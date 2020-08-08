Football Champions League Champions League Ronaldo will stay with us, says Juventus president Andrea Agnelli Agnelli said he was convinced that forward Cristiano Ronaldo would remain for next season, but he did not directly comment on coach Maurizio Sarri's future. Reuters 08 August, 2020 15:25 IST All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. - Reuters Reuters 08 August, 2020 15:25 IST Juventus will take a few days before making any plans for next season and will “evaluate everything”, club president Andrea Agnelli said after its Champions League exit heaped more pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri.Agnelli said he was convinced that forward Cristiano Ronaldo would remain for next season, but he did not directly comment on Sarri's future.Juventus was eliminated on the away goal rule after its round of 16 tie against Olympique Lyonnais ended 2-2 on aggregate following its 2-1 win over the Ligue 1 side on Friday.READ| Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match Sarri, 61, has been in charge for one season and has been widely criticised by the Italian media despite leading Juventus to a ninth successive Serie A title last month.“The balance of the season is obviously bittersweet,” Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia. “The season was very difficult, we wrote a fantastic page with the ninth title and especially with a coach who started in the amateur leagues to reach the highest point.“The Champions League is obviously a disappointment for us, the players and the fans,” he added. “We will take a few days to consider, evaluate everything and discuss how to go forward for next season.”READ| Champions League: Lyon knocks out Juventus despite Ronaldo brace Despite its domestic dominance, Juventus hasn't lifted the Champions League trophy since 1996.“The Champions League has been a dream for us, but now it must become an objective,” said Agnelli.He was convinced that 35-year-old Ronaldo, who he described as the best player in the history of the Champions League, would remain for the third and final year of his contract. “He's a pillar of Juventus,” said Agnelli. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos