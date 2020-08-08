Football Champions League Champions League WATCH: Messi's Champions League round of 16 goals Messi will again be the focal point of the tie against Napoli because of his record-breaking history in this stage of the Champions League. Team Sportstar 08 August, 2020 15:11 IST Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals in the Round of 16 stages of the Champions League. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 08 August, 2020 15:11 IST Barcelona will once again look to its talismanic skipper Lionel Messi to rescue its season as it resumes its Champions League campaign against Napoli on Saturday.Barca, which lost the La Liga title to archrival Real Madrid by five points, will go into the Round of 16 second leg fixture at the Camp Nou with a 1-1 scoreline. READ | Napoli decider make or break for Setien's haphazard Barcelona Messi will again be the focal point of the tie because of his record-breaking history in this stage of the competition.In the opening knockout stage of the Champions League, the Argentinian has the most goals (26) and most goals in a single game (5) in 29 appearances. He also has most goals in a round of 16 tie with six goals (one and five) against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2011-12 season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos