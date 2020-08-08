WATCH: Messi's Champions League round of 16 goals

Barcelona will once again look to its talismanic skipper Lionel Messi to rescue its season as it resumes its Champions League campaign against Napoli on Saturday.

Barca, which lost the La Liga title to archrival Real Madrid by five points, will go into the Round of 16 second leg fixture at the Camp Nou with a 1-1 scoreline.

READ | Napoli decider make or break for Setien's haphazard Barcelona

Messi will again be the focal point of the tie because of his record-breaking history in this stage of the competition.

In the opening knockout stage of the Champions League, the Argentinian has the most goals (26) and most goals in a single game (5) in 29 appearances.

He also has most goals in a round of 16 tie with six goals (one and five) against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2011-12 season.