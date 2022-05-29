Football UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League Carlo Ancelotti becomes first manager to win four Champions League titles Carlo Ancelotti added another record to his name with Real Madrid's win in the Champions League final against Liverpool. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 03:03 IST Carlo Ancelotti during the Champions League final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 03:03 IST Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the Champions League four times after hsi side beat Liverpool in the final on Saturday in Paris.The win at Stade de France was his fourth following his wins in 2014 with Madrid in his first spell and 2003 and 2007 with AC Milan. On his return to Madrid for a second spell, Ancelotti finished the season with a La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League win.RELATED | UCL final: Why was Benzema's goal flagged offside? Rule explained Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018) and Bob Paisley (1977, 1978, 1981) are the managers next in the list with three wins. Read more stories on UEFA Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :