Carlo Ancelotti becomes first manager to win four Champions League titles

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the Champions League four times after hsi side beat Liverpool in the final on Saturday in Paris.

The win at Stade de France was his fourth following his wins in 2014 with Madrid in his first spell and 2003 and 2007 with AC Milan.

On his return to Madrid for a second spell, Ancelotti finished the season with a La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League win.

Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018) and Bob Paisley (1977, 1978, 1981) are the managers next in the list with three wins.