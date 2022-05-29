UCL final: Why was Benzema's goal flagged offside? Rule explained

Karim Benzema looked to have given Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the Champions League final before the assistant referee flagged the goal offside.

In the 43rd minute, Benzema slotted the ball into the net after a defensive scramble in the Liverpool box but the Frenchman's celebrations were cut short when the assistant raised his flag.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Champions League final: Match goalless at the break; Benzema's goal ruled offside

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check took nearly two minutes before the assistant's decision was upheld amid confusion among many regarding the offside law.

The moment Benzema was offside before he was involved on the ball. (Screengrab)

The offside rule states that if the goalkeeper is the second-last opponent and you are behind him, you will be deemed as offside. However, if there are two players behind the goalkeeper, as seen in this instance, you will only be offside if you are ahead of the second-last opponent.

And while the final touch prior to Benzema's finish appeared to come off Fabinho, it was ruled accidental.

The final remains goalless at half-time.