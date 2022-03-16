UEFA Champions League: Lodi goal gives Atletico 1-0 win to knock United out

Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League and moved into the quarter-finals after a 41st-minute header from Brazilian Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

After a trademark Atletico counter-attack, a clever flick from Joao Felix found Antoine Griezmann whose cross was nodded in at the back post by Lodi.

The goal had come against the run of play with United creating the better chances, although Felix had seen an earlier effort disallowed for offside for the visitor.

United poured forward after the break in search of an equaliser, but there was little design or craft to its attacks and the disciplined Spanish defence held firm for the victory that sends it into the last eight.

Elsewhere in the Champions League

Darwin Nunez's 80th minute goal proved to enough as Benfica defeated Ajax 1-0 (3-2 on aggregate) to progress to the last eight.

