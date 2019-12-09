Champions League Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia vie for two last-16 spots

Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia are in a three-way tussle to qualify for the last-16 from Champions League Group H, while Lille lies bottom and playing for pride on matchday six.

Sportstar looks ahead to the two Group H fixtures.

Chelsea vs Lille

Amid a poor run of form, Frank Lampard-managed Chelsea hosts Lille needing to win its final fixture to secure last-16 qualification.

Lampard, though, is not perturbed by Chelsea's run of one win in its last five fixtures across competitions, saying "this was never going to be plain sailing" for his team.

At the pre-match press conference, the Chelsea manager said: “The way we are, the nature of the Premier League, this was never going to be a plain sailing, invincible season from our point of view. Teams need this test. Big games like this, they are crucial for the players. You can be defined as an individual and a group by success.”

With eight points currently and an inferior head-to-head record against second-placed Valencia, the west London club must beat Lille.

Lille's form in the French domestic league has been in stark contrast to its Champions League form, but with nothing to lose ahead of the matchday-six fixture, it has the freedom to pose problems for an under-pressure Chelsea side.

Ajax vs Valencia

Ajax is atop its Champions League group but cannot afford to lose to Valencia in its final fixture. With 10 points currently, a draw at the Johan Cruyff ArenA will send the Dutch champion through to the last-16, though a defeat and a home win for Chelsea will knock it out of the competition.

Ajax suffered a home defeat against Willem II in the Eredivisie at the weekend, while its Spanish opponent, Valencia, comes into this match on the back of a 4-2 win against Levante.