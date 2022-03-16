Football Champions League Champions League Man United facing likely UEFA action after fans hurl objects at Simeone Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks and other objects thrown at him. Reuters Manchester 16 March, 2022 09:04 IST Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone leaves the pitch after the match. - Reuters Reuters Manchester 16 March, 2022 09:04 IST Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday, is likely to face punishment from UEFA after its fans hurled objects at visiting manager Diego Simeone.Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks and other objects thrown at him.READ | UEFA Champions League: Atletico wins at Old Trafford to knock United out The incident will likely feature in the UEFA match delegate's report on the game and that would trigger a disciplinary investigation and any eventual sanction. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :