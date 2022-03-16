Man United facing likely UEFA action after fans hurl objects at Simeone

Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday, is likely to face punishment from UEFA after its fans hurled objects at visiting manager Diego Simeone.

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks and other objects thrown at him.

The incident will likely feature in the UEFA match delegate's report on the game and that would trigger a disciplinary investigation and any eventual sanction.