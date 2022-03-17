Champions League: Villarreal late show sends Juventus crashing out of Champions League

Three late goals earned Villarreal a stunning 3-0 second-leg victory at Juventus on Wednesday to condemn the Serie A side to a 4-1 aggregate loss and a Champions League last-16 exit for the third successive season.

With the tie finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg, Juventus dominated the first half and was unfortunate not to go into the break in front after Dusan Vlahovic's brilliant flicked effort came back off the crossbar.

It could not keep up the pressure after the break, with Villarreal content to sit back and wait for its moment, which came in the 78th minute after the visitor was awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Substitute Gerard Moreno, who had only just come on, stepped up and squeezed the ball home to edge the Spanish visitor in front.

Juve threw on Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as it looked to level the tie, but goals down the other end from defender Pau Torres and another penalty, this time converted by Arnaut Danjuma, completed a famous win for Unai Emery's team.