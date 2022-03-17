Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Villarreal late show sends Juventus crashing out of Champions League Three late goals earned Villarreal a stunning 3-0 second-leg victory at Juventus on Wednesday to condemn the Serie A side to a 4-1 aggregate loss and a Champions League last-16 exit for the third successive season. Reuters TURIN 17 March, 2022 03:38 IST Villarreal's Pau Torres, third from right, celebrates with his teammate Gerard Moreno after scoring his side's second goal. - AP Reuters TURIN 17 March, 2022 03:38 IST Three late goals earned Villarreal a stunning 3-0 second-leg victory at Juventus on Wednesday to condemn the Serie A side to a 4-1 aggregate loss and a Champions League last-16 exit for the third successive season.With the tie finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg, Juventus dominated the first half and was unfortunate not to go into the break in front after Dusan Vlahovic's brilliant flicked effort came back off the crossbar.It could not keep up the pressure after the break, with Villarreal content to sit back and wait for its moment, which came in the 78th minute after the visitor was awarded a penalty following a VAR review.AS IT HAPPNENED: Champions League Juventus vs Villarreal Highlights: Emery's men secures 3-0 win; qualifies for quarters with a 4-1 aggregate score Substitute Gerard Moreno, who had only just come on, stepped up and squeezed the ball home to edge the Spanish visitor in front.Juve threw on Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as it looked to level the tie, but goals down the other end from defender Pau Torres and another penalty, this time converted by Arnaut Danjuma, completed a famous win for Unai Emery's team.Elsewhere in the Champions LeagueEuropean champion Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to qualify for the quarterfinals. Match highlights: UCL Ro16 2nd leg Lille vs Chelsea Highlights: The Blues secures 2-1 win; qualifies for the quarters with a 4-1 aggregate score Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :