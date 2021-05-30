Champions League Digest: Chelsea is champion of Europe, Guardiola his own undoing

Thomas Tuchel's stunning debut season with Chelsea only got better on Saturday as the Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0 to clinch the Champions League title. This is Chelsea's second Champions League crown and the first of Tuchel's managerial career.



Kai Havertz's goal in the first half was all that separated the two teams in an injury-marred contest. Pep Guardiola's City began the game on the front foot and relentlessly attacked the Chelsea back-line, which looked wobbly at first but soon found its feet.



Guardiola - his own kryptonite

Imagine telling Pep Guardiola a decade ago he wouldn't be lifting the European Cup again. The wait goes on.



Three times falling short in campaigns with Bayern Munich. Now a fifth failure with Manchester City.

For all his coaching genius, Guardiola can be too clever for his own good.

Abramovich - no mercy; big dividend

A ruthless move by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to replace club icon Frank Lampard mid-season with Thomas Tuchel paid off handsomely on Saturday when the club beat Manchester City 1-0 to claim its second Champions League title.

Tuchel: fanboy becomes the star

Tuchel did not win any of the first five clashes between the pair during his time at Mainz and Dortmund against Guardiola's dominant Bayern side.But the pupil has now outfoxed the master three times in the past six weeks as Chelsea completed a treble of victories over the English champion after wins in the FA Cup semi-final and Premier League.



American pride - Pulisic flies USA flag in Europe

Christian Pulisic became the first American man to play in a Champions League final on Saturday. He came away with a winner's medal, too — and almost a goal. Pulisic, from Hershey, Pennsylvania, celebrated with his parents after the final whistle inside the Estadio do Dragao. He posed with the Champions League trophy in a USA sweatshirt.

Kai is the limit - Havertz moment in the sun

A season that at times must have felt like a nightmare for German youngster Kai Havertz ended in dreamland when his goal sealed a 1-0 win for Chelsea over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.



N'golo Kante do no wrong

Chelsea's French international N'Golo Kante cemented his place as the finest central midfielder in the modern game with a man-of-the-match display as he guided his side to a 1-0 Champions League triumph over Manchester City. The 30-year-old was playing in the French second division for Caen just six years ago but since then he has been on a remarkable streak of trophy collecting.

STATS:



Chelsea's second European crown, Real Madrid miles ahead

Only two English clubs, Liverpool (six) and Manchester United (three), have more Champions League titles than the Blues. However, Real Madrid remains the undisputed champion of Europe with 13 titles.

Goal shower - the top scorers this season

The Champions League has witnessed talented goalscorers this season. Erling Haaland leads the list while Marcus Rashford finds himself in the top 10 despite Manchester United failing to make it to the knockout stages. An interesting stat to note, no players in the top-10 list featured in Saturday's final.



